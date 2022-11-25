A peek at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who has invested in It?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is 30.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $18.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $14.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $14.73, the stock is 4.95% and 33.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 24.52% off its SMA200. OII registered 22.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.43%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 37.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.39%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $2.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.41. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.17% and -19.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.20% this year

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.26M, and float is at 98.12M with Short Float at 3.57%.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEBSTER STEVEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,731 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $7.77 per share for a total of $83372.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Childress Earl (Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $7.92 per share for $79157.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80485.0 shares of the OII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.67 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 124,208 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading 80.75% up over the past 12 months and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) that is 56.52% higher over the same period. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 24.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.