Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is -29.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.76 and a high of $153.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMS stock was last observed hovering at around $94.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05% off its average median price target of $121.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.98% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.38% higher than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.63, the stock is -0.10% and -15.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -15.25% off its SMA200. WMS registered -26.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.34%.

The stock witnessed a -22.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.01%, and is 11.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has around 5635 employees, a market worth around $7.52B and $3.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.81 and Fwd P/E is 16.27. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.65% and -36.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.47M, and float is at 55.26M with Short Float at 5.02%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLEIN ROBERT M, the company’s EVP, Sales. SEC filings show that KLEIN ROBERT M sold 33,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $82.61 per share for a total of $2.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98775.0 shares.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $81.90 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18493.0 shares of the WMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Seetharam Anil (Director) disposed off 26,806 shares at an average price of $135.65 for $3.64 million. The insider now directly holds 28,880 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -59.94% down over the past 12 months and Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) that is -49.77% lower over the same period. Dover Corporation (DOV) is -18.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.