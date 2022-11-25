Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) is 35.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $10.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESPR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is -13.63% and -10.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -3.43% at the moment leaves the stock 8.74% off its SMA200. ESPR registered -32.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.89%.

The stock witnessed a -14.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.97%, and is -7.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $486.34M and $72.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 105.79% and -32.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-369.30%).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.20% this year

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.68M, and float is at 73.15M with Short Float at 19.19%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foody Joanne M., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Foody Joanne M. sold 942 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $7.69 per share for a total of $7242.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Warren Eric (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 107 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $7.69 per share for $823.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53662.0 shares of the ESPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Warren Eric (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 255 shares at an average price of $6.92 for $1765.0. The insider now directly holds 53,769 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading 0.88% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -4.37% lower over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 13.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.