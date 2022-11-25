Here are the top Institutional holders of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) shares

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) is -46.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.45 and a high of $9.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is 2.37% and 10.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -21.90% off its SMA200. BLDE registered -45.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.80%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.76%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $345.26M and $163.92M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.03% and -52.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Analyst Forecasts

Blade Air Mobility Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.10% this year

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.65M, and float is at 57.37M with Short Float at 5.63%.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keene Brandon A., the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Keene Brandon A. sold 29,103 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $4.79 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Cohen Amir (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $3.91 per share for $6483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59375.0 shares of the BLDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, Tomkiel Melissa M. (President and General Counsel) disposed off 4,366 shares at an average price of $3.97 for $17335.0. The insider now directly holds 423,596 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE).