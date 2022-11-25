Here are the top Institutional holders of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) shares

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is 2.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.00 and a high of $61.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.78% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.86% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.62, the stock is 3.34% and 11.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 15.82% off its SMA200. DCI registered -0.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.80%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.46%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.76 and Fwd P/E is 19.19. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.78% and -1.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Donaldson Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.10M, and float is at 121.97M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCALF THOMAS R, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that SCALF THOMAS R sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $51.67 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26166.0 shares.

Donaldson Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Vermeersch Wim (Vice President) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $50.01 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4669.0 shares of the DCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Vermeersch Wim (Vice President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $49.35 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 24,669 shares of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI).

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading -49.89% down over the past 12 months and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is -6.89% lower over the same period. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 15.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.