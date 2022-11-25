Here are the top Institutional holders of RXO Inc. (RXO) shares

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) is -9.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.75 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $19.02, the stock is 5.09% and 5.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 3.76% at the moment leaves the stock 5.09% off its SMA200.

RXO Inc. (RXO) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $5.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.85 and Fwd P/E is 23.20. Distance from 52-week low is 28.95% and -25.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

RXO Inc. (RXO) Analyst Forecasts

RXO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 248.80% this year

RXO Inc. (RXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.11M, and float is at 115.03M with Short Float at -.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at RXO Inc. (RXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.