Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is 37.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $13.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.6% off the consensus price target high of $13.68 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 27.4% higher than the price target low of $11.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is -5.71% and -4.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 0.56% off its SMA200. EBR registered 41.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.19%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.60%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 12126 employees, a market worth around $19.64B and $37.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.00 and Fwd P/E is 8.94. Distance from 52-week low is 62.63% and -19.11% from its 52-week high.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.07%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -2.74% down over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is -1.04% lower over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is 6.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.