Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) is 1.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $31.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBLY stock was last observed hovering at around $29.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $29.31, the stock is 6.32% and 6.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 6.32% off its SMA200.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $23.99B and $1.54B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.95% and -8.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 801.91M, and float is at 6.15M with Short Float at 10.63%.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Desheh Eyal, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Desheh Eyal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Mobileye Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that McCaskill Claire C. (Director) bought a total of 41,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $21.00 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41000.0 shares of the MBLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Yeary Frank D (Director) acquired 27,500 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 27,500 shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY).