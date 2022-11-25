Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) is -85.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $27.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWIM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.43% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.62, the stock is -6.59% and -9.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 27.02% at the moment leaves the stock -58.44% off its SMA200. SWIM registered -84.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9540 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.6437.

The stock witnessed a -15.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.45%, and is 14.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.89% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has around 2388 employees, a market worth around $424.01M and $726.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.56 and Fwd P/E is 12.48. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.64% and -86.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Latham Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -524.60% this year

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.17M, and float is at 105.80M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laven Mark Phillip, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Laven Mark Phillip bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $2.98 per share for a total of $22385.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Latham Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Laven Mark Phillip (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $2.89 per share for $21675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the SWIM stock.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading -40.81% down over the past 12 months and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) that is -5.50% lower over the same period. Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) is 17.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.11% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 2.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.9.