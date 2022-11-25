New Big Money Means Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is -20.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.88 and a high of $29.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $22.88, the stock is 4.96% and 9.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -0.42% off its SMA200. EPRT registered -18.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.69%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.80%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $3.20B and $277.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.35 and Fwd P/E is 24.60. Profit margin for the company is 46.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.19% and -22.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.38M, and float is at 140.64M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Patten Mark E, the company’s Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $20.76 per share for a total of $20760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84453.0 shares.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Mavoides Peter M. (President and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $20.68 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the EPRT stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is trading -10.97% down over the past 12 months and STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) that is -5.54% lower over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -40.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.