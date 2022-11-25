New Big Money Means Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is 70.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $20.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBRT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $16.56, the stock is -2.95% and 8.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 13.28% off its SMA200. LBRT registered 67.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.10%.

The stock witnessed a 4.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.82%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has around 3601 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $3.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.68 and Fwd P/E is 4.99. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.82% and -17.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Analyst Forecasts

Liberty Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.51M, and float is at 165.62M with Short Float at 3.74%.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Christopher A, the company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Wright Christopher A sold 4,776 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $18.09 per share for a total of $86398.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.19 million shares.

Liberty Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Wright Christopher A (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $17.81 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.19 million shares of the LBRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Wright Christopher A (Chairman of the Board & CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $17.97 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 3,198,115 shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT).

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Halliburton Company (HAL) that is trading 59.16% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 136.57% higher over the same period. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is 173.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.