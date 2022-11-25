Olin Corporation (OLN) Volatility At 2.92%, Should You Add A Position?

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is 0.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.33 and a high of $67.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLN stock was last observed hovering at around $57.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.06% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -28.96% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.03, the stock is 3.52% and 15.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 9.20% off its SMA200. OLN registered -3.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.49%.

The stock witnessed a 17.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.57%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Olin Corporation (OLN) has around 7750 employees, a market worth around $7.90B and $9.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.14. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.41% and -13.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Olin Corporation (OLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olin Corporation (OLN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.50% this year

Olin Corporation (OLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.20M, and float is at 136.28M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Olin Corporation (OLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VARILEK JAMES A, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that VARILEK JAMES A sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $56.56 per share for a total of $2.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17761.0 shares.

Olin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that VARILEK JAMES A (EVP & COO) sold a total of 3,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $57.81 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Sumner R Nichole (VP & Controller) disposed off 9,518 shares at an average price of $64.83 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 12,242 shares of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Olin Corporation (OLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -12.89% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -9.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.