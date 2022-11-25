Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is -40.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.00 and a high of $89.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $48.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.59% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 13.35% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.66, the stock is -10.03% and -9.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -10.99% off its SMA200. PCOR registered -39.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.49%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.48%, and is -7.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has around 2885 employees, a market worth around $6.58B and $664.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.15% and -46.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.20%).

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Procore Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.50% this year

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.18M, and float is at 121.44M with Short Float at 5.33%.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $54.30 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.66 million shares.

Procore Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. (CEO & President) sold a total of 24,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $49.50 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.68 million shares of the PCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. (CEO & President) disposed off 24,200 shares at an average price of $52.83 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 3,707,287 shares of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR).