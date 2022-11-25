SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Volatility At 17.24%, Should You Add A Position?

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is -80.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 36.96% higher than the price target low of $2.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -31.68% and -48.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -64.11% off its SMA200. SOUN registered a loss of -75.63% in past 6-months.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -48.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.97%, and is -24.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.24% over the week and 14.82% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $303.44M and $19.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.40% and -92.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.91M, and float is at 79.52M with Short Float at 2.68%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 66,539 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $2.57 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 22,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $2.75 per share for $62227.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 3,280 shares at an average price of $2.93 for $9621.0. The insider now directly holds 1,212,853 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).