Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Volatility At 5.52%, Should You Add A Position?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) is -73.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.51 and a high of $155.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $37.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.1%.

Currently trading at $39.55, the stock is -8.79% and -18.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 5.61% at the moment leaves the stock -45.41% off its SMA200. TNDM registered -69.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.41%.

The stock witnessed a -29.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.57%, and is -0.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $790.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.01% and -74.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 142.90% this year

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.24M, and float is at 62.97M with Short Float at 9.49%.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERGER DAVID B, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that BERGER DAVID B sold 10,097 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $65.02 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2457.0 shares.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D (Director) sold a total of 10,762 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $92.91 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the TNDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Sheridan John F (PRESIDENT & CEO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $69.90 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 10,058 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM).

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.16% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -4.37% lower over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 38.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.