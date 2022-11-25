Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) is 304.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $15.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.59% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 28.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.39, the stock is 15.56% and 15.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 59.68% off its SMA200. TH registered 261.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.04%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 24.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.14%, and is 11.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $431.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.95 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 429.04% and -8.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Analyst Forecasts

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.90% this year

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.24M, and float is at 27.48M with Short Float at 19.76%.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kelley John Travis, the company’s EVP – Operations. SEC filings show that Kelley John Travis bought 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $6.01 per share for a total of $20434.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16091.0 shares.

Target Hospitality Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Schrenk Troy C. (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $6.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25383.0 shares of the TH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Archer James B. (President and CEO) acquired 35,676 shares at an average price of $5.60 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 1,222,798 shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH).