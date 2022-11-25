Trane Technologies plc (TT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is -11.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.64 and a high of $204.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TT stock was last observed hovering at around $178.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.19% off the consensus price target high of $209.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -42.34% lower than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.35, the stock is 6.38% and 14.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 20.76% off its SMA200. TT registered -8.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.94%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.24%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $40.89B and $15.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.54 and Fwd P/E is 22.79. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.67% and -12.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trane Technologies plc (TT) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trane Technologies plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.90M, and float is at 204.77M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Trane Technologies plc (TT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turtz Evan M, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Turtz Evan M sold 2,135 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $175.00 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18411.0 shares.

Trane Technologies plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Magner Mairead (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $170.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11079.0 shares of the TT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Magner Mairead (Senior Vice President) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $165.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 11,079 shares of Trane Technologies plc (TT).

Trane Technologies plc (TT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is -15.47% lower over the past 12 months. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is -19.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.