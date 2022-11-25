Which institution holds the most shares in Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) is -6.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.66 and a high of $37.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHGG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $28.56, the stock is 9.68% and 23.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 18.73% off its SMA200. CHGG registered 14.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.18%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 28.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.21%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has around 1613 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $769.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.49 and Fwd P/E is 21.38. Profit margin for the company is 37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.38% and -24.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.13M, and float is at 122.77M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Chegg Inc. (CHGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBLANC PAUL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEBLANC PAUL sold 12,890 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11861.0 shares.

Chegg Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that SCHLEIN TED (Director) bought a total of 35,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $28.54 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80470.0 shares of the CHGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, ROSENSWEIG DANIEL (PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $28.52 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 49,000 shares of Chegg Inc. (CHGG).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coursera Inc. (COUR) that is trading -54.37% down over the past 12 months and 2U Inc. (TWOU) that is -67.45% lower over the same period.