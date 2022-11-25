Which institution holds the most shares in Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) is -60.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.59 and a high of $34.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDIT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $10.37, the stock is -12.75% and -16.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -28.38% off its SMA200. EDIT registered -69.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.07%.

The stock witnessed a -10.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.26%, and is -15.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $716.98M and $25.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.13% and -69.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Analyst Forecasts

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.90% this year

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.74M, and float is at 68.43M with Short Float at 26.99%.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eaton Bruce, the company’s EVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER. SEC filings show that Eaton Bruce sold 289 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $3185.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64738.0 shares.

Editas Medicine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that ROBERTSON MICHELLE (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 192 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $15.01 per share for $2882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82475.0 shares of the EDIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Eaton Bruce (EVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) disposed off 101 shares at an average price of $15.01 for $1516.0. The insider now directly holds 65,027 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -85.92% down over the past 12 months.