Which institution holds the most shares in Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 26.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.49 and a high of $19.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $19.92, the stock is 10.61% and 29.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 61.04% off its SMA200. EXTR registered 48.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.96%.

The stock witnessed a 25.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.72%, and is 8.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2643 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.18 and Fwd P/E is 14.39. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.63% and 0.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.90% this year

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.29M, and float is at 128.33M with Short Float at 5.66%.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEYERCORD EDWARD, the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 94,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $19.08 per share for a total of $1.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that HOLMGREN KATHLEEN M (Director) bought a total of 5,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $18.63 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, MEYERCORD EDWARD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 1,302 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $24742.0. The insider now directly holds 933,220 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -23.36% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 3.46% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -7.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.