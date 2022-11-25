Which institution holds the most shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) is -31.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.39 and a high of $37.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZWS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.03% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.04% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.95, the stock is 6.94% and 2.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -14.50% off its SMA200. ZWS registered -32.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.63%.

The stock witnessed a -0.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.68%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.29 and Fwd P/E is 25.33. Distance from 52-week low is 16.64% and -33.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.90% this year

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.87M, and float is at 173.46M with Short Float at 2.99%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Rodney, the company’s SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development. SEC filings show that Jackson Rodney sold 1,838 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $27.39 per share for a total of $50343.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that PETERSON MARK W (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,042 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $27.39 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ZWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Wehr Craig (Group Ex., President-Zurn) disposed off 1,309 shares at an average price of $27.39 for $35854.0. The insider now directly holds 85,195 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -62.43% down over the past 12 months and The Timken Company (TKR) that is 2.43% higher over the same period. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is -3.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.