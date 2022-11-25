Which Institutions Own Shares In First Solar Inc. (FSLR)?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 94.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.60 and a high of $168.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $167.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81%.

Currently trading at $169.47, the stock is 11.48% and 22.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 76.17% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 58.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 156.62%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 33.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.26%, and is 6.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $17.89B and $2.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 192.36 and Fwd P/E is 40.63. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.35% and 0.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.60M, and float is at 101.07M with Short Float at 4.05%.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENNEDY R CRAIG, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $125.68 per share for a total of $75408.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18888.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that KENNEDY R CRAIG (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $134.62 per share for $80772.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19185.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Gloeckler Markus (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 465 shares at an average price of $118.74 for $55214.0. The insider now directly holds 1,373 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is -12.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.