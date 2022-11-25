Which Institutions Own Shares In ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) is -90.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $2.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RSLS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 70.91% higher than the price target low of $0.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -36.55% and -45.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -8.10% at the moment leaves the stock -76.19% off its SMA200. RSLS registered -92.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.48%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -48.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.02%, and is -27.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.87% over the week and 14.45% over the month.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $3.78M and $12.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.47% and -92.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.80%).

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.18M, and float is at 22.59M with Short Float at 1.05%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STANKOVICH THOMAS, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 8,393 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $0.27 per share for a total of $2287.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that STANKOVICH THOMAS (CFO) sold a total of 8,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $0.28 per share for $2329.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the RSLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, STANKOVICH THOMAS (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,828 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $1883.0. The insider now directly holds 346,963 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS).