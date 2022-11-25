Which Institutions Own Shares In Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)?

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) is -20.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $8.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TERN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.61, the stock is -6.29% and -8.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 56.63% off its SMA200. TERN registered -24.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 269.08%.

The stock witnessed a -18.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.21%, and is 14.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.72% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $216.05M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 286.90% and -32.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.40%).

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.51M, and float is at 35.95M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lu Hongbo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lu Hongbo bought 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $3.60 per share for a total of $2.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.58 million shares.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Vivo Opportunity, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $3.60 per share for $2.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.58 million shares of the TERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 3,690,000 shares at an average price of $2.42 for $8.93 million. The insider now directly holds 4,744,923 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN).