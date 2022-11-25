Who are the Institutional Holders in Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is -29.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.05 and a high of $66.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BROS stock was last observed hovering at around $34.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.81% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.47% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.14, the stock is 5.41% and 7.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -11.15% off its SMA200. BROS registered -30.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.34%.

The stock witnessed a -3.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.59%, and is 5.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $5.80B and $677.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 102.09. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.25% and -45.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.70%).

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -329.90% this year

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.12M, and float is at 39.86M with Short Float at 16.92%.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maxwell Brian, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Maxwell Brian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Dutch Bros Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Maxwell Brian (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $44.81 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the BROS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, TSG7 A Management LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 5,979,605 shares at an average price of $42.80 for $255.93 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS).