Who are the Institutional Holders in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is -23.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $14.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.91, the stock is -3.67% and -2.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -17.87% off its SMA200. KPTI registered -36.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.63%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.01%, and is -7.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 442 employees, a market worth around $421.77M and $249.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.75% and -66.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.30%).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Analyst Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.40% this year

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.21M, and float is at 74.06M with Short Float at 18.26%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paulson Richard A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Paulson Richard A. sold 3,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $4.54 per share for a total of $15858.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,488 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $5.87 per share for $20475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) disposed off 3,479 shares at an average price of $5.23 for $18196.0. The insider now directly holds 622,998 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 37.75% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -14.83% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -3.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.