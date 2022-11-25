Who is the Top Investor In Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is 2.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.79 and a high of $18.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $16.61, the stock is 1.40% and 5.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 1.15% off its SMA200. APLE registered 5.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.79%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.77%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.43 and Fwd P/E is 18.88. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.45% and -11.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Analyst Forecasts

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.99M, and float is at 213.12M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woolley Howard E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Woolley Howard E. bought 936 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $16.03 per share for a total of $15000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5135.0 shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $16.29 per share for $81425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.21 for $81047.0. The insider now directly holds 493,093 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -7.70% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -29.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.