Who is the Top Investor In Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is -15.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.05 and a high of $35.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMHC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.54% off the consensus price target high of $39.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.64% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.41, the stock is 9.67% and 15.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 9.33% off its SMA200. TMHC registered -12.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.45%.

The stock witnessed a 8.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.95%, and is 6.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $8.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.34 and Fwd P/E is 5.42. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.72% and -17.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 174.80% this year

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.70M, and float is at 103.17M with Short Float at 6.29%.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Steffens Louis, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Steffens Louis bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $23.07 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44667.0 shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Terracciano Joseph (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 794 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $31.10 per share for $24693.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TMHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Terracciano Joseph (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 684 shares at an average price of $29.22 for $19986.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -25.83% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -15.50% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -16.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.