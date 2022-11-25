Who is the Top Investor In The Macerich Company (MAC)?

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -23.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.40 and a high of $21.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -64.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.16, the stock is 8.81% and 30.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 12.93% off its SMA200. MAC registered -38.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.73%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.77%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $860.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.84% and -39.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.13M, and float is at 206.00M with Short Float at 7.51%.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Volk Kenneth, the company’s EVP, Business Development. SEC filings show that Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $7.58 per share for a total of $75750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46924.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Kingsmore Scott W (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $7.54 per share for $30180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36310.0 shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, COPPOLA EDWARD C (President) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $7.98 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 625,739 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is trading -40.51% down over the past 12 months.