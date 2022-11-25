Who is the Top Investor In VMware Inc. (VMW)?

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is 2.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.53 and a high of $136.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMW stock was last observed hovering at around $118.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $136.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.25% off the consensus price target high of $142.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.89% higher than the price target low of $131.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.35, the stock is 5.11% and 7.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 4.13% off its SMA200. VMW registered 2.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.99%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

VMware Inc. (VMW) has around 37500 employees, a market worth around $50.17B and $13.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.09 and Fwd P/E is 16.40. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.39% and -12.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

VMware Inc. (VMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VMware Inc. (VMW) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VMware Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year

VMware Inc. (VMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 422.00M, and float is at 227.78M with Short Float at 1.88%.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at VMware Inc. (VMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brulard Jean Pierre, the company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Brulard Jean Pierre sold 359 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $111.05 per share for a total of $39867.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82777.0 shares.

VMware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Dhawan Sumit (President) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $115.22 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96880.0 shares of the VMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Brulard Jean Pierre (EVP, Worldwide Sales) disposed off 12,532 shares at an average price of $130.67 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds 83,060 shares of VMware Inc. (VMW).

VMware Inc. (VMW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -11.17% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -32.46% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -7.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.