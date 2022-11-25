Why Did Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) Stock Go 10% Higher In After-Hours Trades On Wednesday?

In after-hours trading on Wednesday, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASD: MOBQ) was soaring on the charts, up 10.48% to trade at $1.16 at the most recent check. We may then point to recent events to give a fuller picture of the supplier of next-generation data intelligence and advertising solutions as the MOBQ stock increased in the absence of recent news.

How have recent events been at MOBQ?

The digital ad inventory of Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) has recently been expanded with the addition of audio adverts. With display, video, and audio ad formats, MOBQ now offers cross-channel advertising on mobile, desktop, and CTV.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

By opening up audio advertisements to all marketers, Mobiquity Technologies is enabling its partners to access music and podcast listeners on new platforms, including Spotify, Tunein, Zenoradio, Audionowdigital, radio player, and others. By adding advertisements that are played as digital audio material is being delivered, MOBQ’s programmatic audio advertising reaches audiences with advertising campaigns.

Ads might be heard before the content (pre-rolls), during the content (mid-rolls), or at the conclusion (post-rolls). Because the procedure is entirely automated, advertising may quickly and easily target consumers who are listening to podcasts, streaming music, or digital radio. According to eMarketer’s estimations, consumers in the United States spent 11% of their daily media time on digital audio in 2017, and they anticipate that this percentage would rise to more than 12% by 2022.

Additionally, 2022 is predicted to mark the first time that American consumers’ time consumption of digital audio would surpass that of traditional radio. The importance of their actions goes beyond how much time they are spending. Another factor is the enormous audience: 62% of Americans aged twelve and over, or roughly 176 million individuals, listen to audio online on a weekly basis.

There is awareness among marketers. Spending on digital audio advertisements is anticipated to increase by 20% from 2020 to $6 billion in the US by 2023. For businesses and brands to increase engagement, better targeting, and modify their campaigns based on reliable data, this form of advertising has become crucial.

How does MOBQ intend to proceed?

Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) never stopped working to give its partners the finest value. According to MOBQ, audio advertisements will increase audience engagement, deliver contextually relevant ads based on what their potential consumers are listening to, and substantially reduce ad blocking.