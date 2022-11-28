ABNB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Now

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is -41.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.71 and a high of $191.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $96.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.19% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 0.34% higher than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.67, the stock is -3.73% and -9.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -21.91% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -45.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.55%.

The stock witnessed a -15.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.43%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6132 employees, a market worth around $60.98B and $8.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.75 and Fwd P/E is 35.23. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.64% and -49.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 638.70M, and float is at 383.22M with Short Float at 4.37%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 137 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POWELL CATHERINE C,the company’sGlobal Head of Hosting. SEC filings show that POWELL CATHERINE C sold 5,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $93.66 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Johnson Belinda J. (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $101.83 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5920.0 shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $109.11 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 230,981 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).