Amcor plc (AMCR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is 0.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -21.53% lower than the price target low of $9.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.08, the stock is 4.65% and 7.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.94% off its SMA200. AMCR registered 3.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.79%.

The stock witnessed a 5.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.74%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Amcor plc (AMCR) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $17.85B and $14.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.88 and Fwd P/E is 14.54. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.93% and -11.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Amcor plc (AMCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amcor plc (AMCR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.49B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 1.98%.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stephan Louis Fred,the company’sPRESIDENT, AMCOR FLEXIBLES NA. SEC filings show that Stephan Louis Fred sold 497,022 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $11.98 per share for a total of $5.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Amcor plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Stephan Louis Fred (PRESIDENT, AMCOR FLEXIBLES NA) sold a total of 27,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $12.46 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AMCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Delia Ronald Stephen (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 177,185 shares at an average price of $12.41 for $2.2 million. The insider now directly holds 1,700,000 shares of Amcor plc (AMCR).