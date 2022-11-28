Analysts suggest Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) could spike 77.86% in a year

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is -82.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.61 and a high of $331.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $45.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.86% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.28, the stock is -19.00% and -29.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.45 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -54.20% off its SMA200. COIN registered -85.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.63%.

The stock witnessed a -40.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.65%, and is -9.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 10.77% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 3730 employees, a market worth around $9.57B and $5.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.04% and -86.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.92M, and float is at 175.61M with Short Float at 17.90%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lutke Tobias,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lutke Tobias bought 8,974 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $42.35 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that HAAS ALESIA J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 103,859 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $42.44 per share for $4.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92317.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, HAAS ALESIA J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,749 shares at an average price of $42.35 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 79,568 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).