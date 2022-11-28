Baker Hughes Company (BKR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 25.0% Upside

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is 18.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 1.72% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.50, the stock is -2.64% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -3.48% off its SMA200. BKR registered 18.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.18%.

The stock witnessed a 7.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.07%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $29.40B and $20.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.20. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.60% and -28.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.20% this year.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 999.98M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Qasem Rami,the company’sEVP, Digital Solutions. SEC filings show that Qasem Rami sold 72,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $31.21 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32523.0 shares.

Baker Hughes Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that BRENNEMAN GREGORY D (Director) sold a total of 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $31.23 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16842.0 shares of the BKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Saunders Neil (EVP, Oilfield Equipment) disposed off 118,492 shares at an average price of $30.64 for $3.63 million. The insider now directly holds 54,417 shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 13.83% up over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 61.83% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 56.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.