Carvana Co. (CVNA) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is -96.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $296.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVNA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.06% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -59.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is -22.31% and -53.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.2 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -84.94% off its SMA200. CVNA registered -97.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.36%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -47.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.57%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.98% over the week and 17.08% over the month.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $14.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.62% and -97.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carvana Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.86M, and float is at 95.90M with Short Float at 43.08%.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Carvana Co. (CVNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taira Thomas,the company’sPresident, Special Projects. SEC filings show that Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $6.86 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77518.0 shares.

Carvana Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that GILL DANIEL J. (Chief Product Officer) bought a total of 133,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $7.62 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the CVNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, SULLIVAN GREGORY B (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $80000.0. The insider now directly holds 17,392 shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Carvana Co. (CVNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CarMax Inc. (KMX) that is trading -54.70% down over the past 12 months and KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) that is -11.64% lower over the same period. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -97.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.