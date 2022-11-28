Datadog Inc. (DDOG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:DDOG Stock Is Going Next

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is -57.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.45 and a high of $187.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $75.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.8% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.73% higher than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.84, the stock is -2.41% and -9.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -31.08% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -58.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.50%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.88%, and is -5.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $22.83B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.86. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.63% and -60.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.99M, and float is at 263.53M with Short Float at 3.97%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Le-Quoc Alexis,the company’sPresident & CTO. SEC filings show that Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $78.96 per share for a total of $5.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Jacobson Matthew (Director) bought a total of 296,965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $67.35 per share for $20.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Jacobson Matthew (Director) acquired 9,465 shares at an average price of $70.09 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 428,857 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).