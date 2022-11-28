Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) is -96.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.15 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.67% higher than the price target low of $0.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -4.53% and -14.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -7.26% at the moment leaves the stock -79.71% off its SMA200. GMBL registered -97.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.65%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.10%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.12% over the week and 15.42% over the month.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $6.67M and $51.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.02% and -97.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-502.80%).

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.40% this year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.92M, and float is at 66.05M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JOHNSON GRANT,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that JOHNSON GRANT bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $18835.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.4 million shares.