Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is 94.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.10 and a high of $14.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $13.76, the stock is 1.42% and 9.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 34.20% off its SMA200. FRO registered 90.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.82%.

The stock witnessed a 6.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.73%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $903.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.39 and Fwd P/E is 6.89. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.57% and -6.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.70% this year.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.98M, and float is at 142.78M with Short Float at 8.40%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 276.24% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Corporation (TK) that is 30.41% higher over the same period. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 174.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.