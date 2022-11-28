Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Is Down -1.17% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is -1.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $17.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.33% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -17.23% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.24, the stock is 1.01% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 9.76% off its SMA200. HBAN registered -6.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.35%.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.73%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has around 19997 employees, a market worth around $21.96B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.85 and Fwd P/E is 9.79. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.59% and -14.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.10% this year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 3.63%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dennis Donald Lee,the company’sExecutive V.P. SEC filings show that Dennis Donald Lee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $15.14 per share for a total of $31786.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26760.0 shares.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Houston Helga (Senior Exec. V. P.) sold a total of 47,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $15.14 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the HBAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Kleinman Scott D (Senior Exec. V.P.) disposed off 12,322 shares at an average price of $15.50 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 214,477 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -18.10% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -20.85% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -7.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.