Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is -59.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $7.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.01, the stock is -8.82% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -16.10% off its SMA200. INO registered -70.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.86%.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.23%, and is -14.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has around 317 employees, a market worth around $506.32M and $11.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.65% and -74.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.60%).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.60% this year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.35M, and float is at 245.68M with Short Float at 18.78%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weiner David B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Weiner David B. sold 11,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $2.66 per share for a total of $31588.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that BENITO SIMON X (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $2.25 per share for $4500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75305.0 shares of the INO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Weiner David B. (Director) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $1.95 for $17550.0. The insider now directly holds 892,625 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.61% up over the past 12 months and Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) that is -96.53% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -3.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.