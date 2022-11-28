Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 32.04% Change This Year

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is 32.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.53 and a high of $6.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $7.20 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.86, the stock is -8.65% and -9.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.1 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -2.88% off its SMA200. ITUB registered 21.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.74%.

The stock witnessed a -8.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.18%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has around 100600 employees, a market worth around $44.88B and $32.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.90 and Fwd P/E is 6.74. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.55% and -19.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.20% this year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.80B, and float is at 5.30B with Short Float at 0.76%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading 25.95% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -14.12% lower over the same period. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -15.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.