NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is -44.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.13 and a high of $334.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $165.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.49% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.94% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -47.91% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.70, the stock is 9.40% and 21.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.79 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -9.42% off its SMA200. NVDA registered -50.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.86%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 26.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.06%, and is 3.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 22473 employees, a market worth around $388.59B and $28.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.20 and Fwd P/E is 37.50. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.47% and -51.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.10% this year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.48B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 1.51%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dabiri John,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dabiri John sold 495 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $151.11 per share for a total of $74799.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2710.0 shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that STEVENS MARK A (Director) sold a total of 87,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $119.65 per share for $10.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.31 million shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, STEVENS MARK A (Director) disposed off 85,000 shares at an average price of $116.49 for $9.9 million. The insider now directly holds 2,397,693 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -5.16% lower over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -31.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.