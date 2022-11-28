Positives for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) as stock gains in recent trading

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) is -58.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $12.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $2.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.35% off the consensus price target high of $3.71 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -134.62% lower than the price target low of $1.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is 1.94% and 17.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.95 million and changing 4.57% at the moment leaves the stock -19.01% off its SMA200. CGC registered -69.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.05%.

The stock witnessed a 15.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.69%, and is -11.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 11.51% over the month.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has around 3151 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $480.72M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.83% and -69.65% from its 52-week high.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a “Underweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -636.20% this year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 485.93M, and float is at 310.35M with Short Float at 14.21%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hong Judy Eun Joo,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hong Judy Eun Joo sold 1,021 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $4.98 per share for a total of $5085.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5100.0 shares.

Canopy Growth Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Stewart Thomas Carlton (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 281 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $4.98 per share for $1399.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18188.0 shares of the CGC stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -2.67% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -63.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.