Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is -69.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.65 and a high of $137.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.19% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -67.16% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.76, the stock is -15.65% and -16.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -20.55% off its SMA200. RBLX registered -74.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.82%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -30.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.72%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $18.39B and $2.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.70% and -76.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.40% this year.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 597.78M, and float is at 473.61M with Short Float at 5.66%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donato Craig,the company’sChief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Donato Craig sold 7,674 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $30.14 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Roblox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Messing Barbara (CMKtg & People Exper Officer) sold a total of 5,611 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $30.14 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the RBLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Bronstein Manuel (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 32,190 shares at an average price of $30.14 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 741,018 shares of Roblox Corporation (RBLX).