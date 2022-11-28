Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is 15.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $11.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $79.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.09% off the consensus price target high of $108.43 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 82.12% higher than the price target low of $54.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.66, the stock is 16.53% and 14.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. VIPS registered -6.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.57%.

The stock witnessed a 28.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.98%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has around 8013 employees, a market worth around $5.83B and $14.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.27 and Fwd P/E is 0.98. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.00% and -19.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 618.59M, and float is at 522.06M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -15.03% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -38.01% lower over the same period. JD.com Inc. (JD) is -43.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.