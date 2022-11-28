What should you know before buying stock in Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is -31.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $43.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $24.99, the stock is 4.91% and 5.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 11.12% off its SMA200. PINS registered -40.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.89%.

The stock witnessed a 13.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.28%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 3225 employees, a market worth around $16.59B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 179.78 and Fwd P/E is 32.41. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.83% and -42.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 338.50% this year.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 669.17M, and float is at 582.72M with Short Float at 5.36%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silbermann Benjamin,the company’sExecutive Chairman, Co-F. SEC filings show that Silbermann Benjamin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $3.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Silbermann Benjamin (Executive Chairman, Co-F) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $24.95 per share for $3.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Silbermann Benjamin (Executive Chairman, Co-F) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $24.11 for $3.62 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).