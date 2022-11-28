Why Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is -32.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.98 and a high of $30.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPNG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.23% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -99.29% lower than the price target low of $9.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.73, the stock is 8.46% and 11.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 16.38% off its SMA200. CPNG registered -26.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.79%.

The stock witnessed a 19.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.11%, and is 2.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $34.36B and $20.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 124.87. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.71% and -35.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.20%).

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -234.30% this year.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.58B with Short Float at 1.73%.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $19.24 per share for a total of $11.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71.0 million shares.

Coupang Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC (Director) sold a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $18.14 per share for $22.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71.6 million shares of the CPNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Sun Benjamin (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $19.15 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 2,339,473 shares of Coupang Inc. (CPNG).