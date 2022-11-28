Why UserTesting Inc. (USER) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) is -12.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USER stock was last observed hovering at around $7.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -0.33% and 40.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.03 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 15.75% off its SMA200. USER registered -26.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 51.02%.

The stock witnessed a 91.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.67%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.04% over the month.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) has around 705 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $185.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.56% and -38.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

UserTesting Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.80% this year.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.32M, and float is at 124.28M with Short Float at 1.56%.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at UserTesting Inc. (USER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SATTERWHITE DAVID,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that SATTERWHITE DAVID sold 14,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $7.42 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

UserTesting Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Zelen Matt (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,068 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $7.42 per share for $74752.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26182.0 shares of the USER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Sabet Mona (Chief Corp. Strategy Officer) disposed off 11,832 shares at an average price of $7.42 for $87849.0. The insider now directly holds 535,010 shares of UserTesting Inc. (USER).

UserTesting Inc. (USER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -26.76% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -33.30% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -33.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.