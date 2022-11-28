Will Tricida Inc. (TCDA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is -97.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $13.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 98.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -25.38% and -96.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.37 million and changing 6.37% at the moment leaves the stock -97.70% off its SMA200. TCDA registered -97.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.46%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -56.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -98.31%, and is -23.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.08% over the week and 18.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.65% and -98.52% from its 52-week high.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tricida Inc. (TCDA) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.02M, and float is at 53.38M with Short Float at 27.43%.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Tricida Inc. (TCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 3,629,226 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $0.22 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Tricida Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Bonita David P (Director) sold a total of 3,629,226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $0.22 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Alpern Robert J (Director) disposed off 131,879 shares at an average price of $0.21 for $27695.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Tricida Inc. (TCDA).

Tricida Inc. (TCDA): Who are the competitors?

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 17.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.